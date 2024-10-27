Calling hours for fallen Wethersfield firefighter to be held Sunday

People across the state will come together on Sunday to remember a fallen hero - a firefighter from Wethersfield who died in the line of duty last week while responding to a massive brush fire in Berlin.

Calling hours for Robert Sharkevich Sr. are at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home in Wethersfield from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is open to the public.

Those who knew and loved him called him "Sharky" and say he was a dedicated firefighter.

He also worked for the Wethersfield Public School district as a maintainer and carpenter. There, he made a lasting impact on students and teachers.

Sharkevich died Tuesday after his utility task vehicle carrying four firefighters rolled over on a trail as he was helping fight the blaze on Lamentation Mountain in Berlin.

NBC Connecticut talked to Sharkevich's family last week. They are still processing the painful tragedy.

“The only thing that I guess is helping now is hearing again from firefighters is that he died doing what he loved to do," said Sharkevich's sister Karen Litizio.

“I hate to say it’s part of the job, but we know when we leave the home, give your wife, girlfriend, mother a hug and a kiss and you hope you…hope you return," added Sharkevich's brother Gary.

Road closures and parking

The eastside northbound traffic lane on the Silas Deane Highway will be closed off from Wells Road to the north side of Beaver Road around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Members of the public who are attending are encouraged to park at the following locations:

Corpus Christi School, 581 Silas Deane Highway

Bank of America, 600 Silas Deane Highway

Rite Aid Pharmacy, 657 Silas Deane Highway

There will be traffic assistance at the north Beaver Road crosswalk. There is also a crosswalk available at the intersection of Silas Deane Highway and Wells Road.

Wethersfield Police ask members of the public who are not attending to avoid the area. Significant traffic delays are expected until around 8 p.m.

Sharkevich's funeral is Monday at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Hartford at 11 a.m.