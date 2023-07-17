Campbell Soup to close corporate office in Norwalk

The Campbell Soup Company plans to close its corporate office in Norwalk.

The company has notified the state Department of Labor that it will be closing the office at 595 Westport Ave. and consolidating its corporate offices into its headquarters in Camden, New Jersey.

The closure is expected to happen in at least three phases. One in September 2023, another in November 2023 and then another in the summer or fall of 2025, when the office is expected to close.

There are 154 employees at the Norwalk office.

The company said some employees will be relocating to other company offices or working remotely and around 44 job losses are expected.

The company said around 32 employees will continue working at the Norwalk office until it closes.

Some of them might choose to relocate to the New Jersey headquarters at that time, the company said.