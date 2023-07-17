Norwalk

Campbell Soup to close corporate office in Norwalk

Campbell Soup 4th Quarter Profits Decline Amid Rising Costs

The Campbell Soup Company plans to close its corporate office in Norwalk.

The company has notified the state Department of Labor that it will be closing the office at 595 Westport Ave. and consolidating its corporate offices into its headquarters in Camden, New Jersey.

The closure is expected to happen in at least three phases. One in September 2023, another in November 2023 and then another in the summer or fall of 2025, when the office is expected to close.

There are 154 employees at the Norwalk office.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The company said some employees will be relocating to other company offices or working remotely and around 44 job losses are expected.

The company said around 32 employees will continue working at the Norwalk office until it closes.

Some of them might choose to relocate to the New Jersey headquarters at that time, the company said.

Local

Bridgeport 2 hours ago

Suspect in Bridgeport murder brought back to Connecticut after he was found in Ohio

Powerball 3 hours ago

One $50,000 Powerball winner in CT as jackpot soars to $900 million

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us