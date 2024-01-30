Cannabis flower shortage is issue of supply and demand

Cannabis dispensaries in Connecticut are facing a flower shortage, according to the Chief Operating Officer of Fine Fettle Benjamin Zachs.

Fine Fettle sent an email to its customers writing in part:

"We are currently facing a flower shortage in the state due to limited product availability from our suppliers. We are doing everything we can to get more flower products from them and stock our shelves."

At times, Fine Fettle has a very limited flower supply, if any.

“We've seen that as more stores have opened, and as these growers begin to get ramped up and build and get online, demand is outweighing supply. And we probably saw these issues sort of really beginning in November, December,” said Zachs.

November and December tend to be busier months for sales because of the holiday season, according to Zachs.

Since recreational marijuana became legal in Connecticut last January, only one additional producer has opened, but 21 new dispensaries opened.

“It's frustrating, but also not incredibly surprising. Eleven companies in Connecticut have paid $3 million to build out a grow. And so over time, yeah, I think that equilibrium will catch back up,” Zachs.

This cannabis flower shortage also affects medical marijuana users. Fine Fettle tries to prioritize their medical menu, but the flower shortage is being felt by everyone, Zach said.

There are plenty of edibles and vapes and Zach is confident supply will increase with time as more cultivation facilities open.

“While frustrating, right, and definitely frustrating for us as a business for our patients and our customers, there is light at the end of this tunnel,” said Zachs.