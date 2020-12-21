Canton Nursing Home Staff and Residents Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

The FDA has approved two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use. Moderna is the latest to receive the greenlight and shipping is underway in the state. Pfizer's' vaccine is currently being rolled out in long-term care facilities around Connecticut.

Emotions were high at Cherry Brook Nursing Center in Canton after both residents and staff received their vaccine. There were sounds of applause outside the center after Elizabeth Maclean received her vaccine.

"It's awesome and an incredible day," said Maclean. "It's been rough these past couple of months and there's no point in anybody having to go through the pain and agony of having the virus."

According to the CEO, more than 22 patients have died from COVID-19. Monday not only is the center COVID-19 free but all but one resident received the vaccine.

"I'm just so happy that all of us are going to do our part in this," said Nann Huntington, a resident support services member at the center.

"This is a great way for us to you know try and stop the virus or stop the spread of the virus," said Dr. Gary Miller, the medical director of Cherry Brook Nursing Center.

Theresa Michaud said her mind was made up once she got word that she could be one of the first residents to receive the vaccine.

"I'm a social person and I like to do activities," said Michaud. "It felt good and I think everyone should get it, I know people are going to be scared to get it; but there's nothing wrong with it."

Those taking care of residents told NBC Connecticut they too have had their share of emotional days.

"People were getting really sick, people were passing away and it was just very sad," said Leslie Vento, a registered nurse at Cherry Brook. "I believe it's like a historical moment and I think it's a great thing that we achieved."

How long will we have to wear masks? Is life going to look different during each stage of the vaccination process? Kagya Amoako, Ph.D, associate professor of biomedical engineering at the University of New Haven, sat down with NBC Connecticut's Len Besthoff to discuss what impact the COVID-19 vaccine will have on our lives.

While some people said they're grateful for the shot, they still plan on playing safe until everyone has a chance to roll up their sleeves.

"I'm still going to be careful, still going to wear a mask and still going to keep my distance," Maclean said. "I plan on getting the other vaccine in January and then we'll go from there."

The center has a goal of getting 100% of the staff vaccinated.