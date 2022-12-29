Cardiac Issues Leading Cause for Firefighters Fatalities: Data

Fallen North Haven firefighter Matthias Wirtz will be laid to rest next week.

Fire officials said calling hours are from 3-7 p.m. on Monday at the North Haven Funeral home, followed by the funeral on Tuesday at Saint Barnabas Church, Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish located at 44 Washington Avenue starting at 11 a.m.

Wirtz died on Monday while responding to a fire in town.

The Medical Examiner’s office said his death was natural, caused by multiple factors, including cardiovascular disease.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Cardiac death has always been a leading cause of firefighter fatalities,” National Fire Protection Association Northeast Regional Director Robert Duval said.

According to NFPA, in 2021, 14 career firefighters and 17 volunteer firefighters died from sudden cardiac death.

Duval said there are several contributing factors, including underlying health conditions and job-related stress.

“The tones go off, your pulse rate instantly increases, it kind of shocks you into reality. You hear what the call is and then based on what the call maybe, your heart rate goes up even more,” Duval said.

North Haven fire officials said Wirtz was the driver of the first arriving engine on Monday. Weather conditions were below freezing, which they say complicated the mission at hand for firefighters. Wirtz was providing extra hose to reach the multi-unit house when he collapsed on the ground.

The 22-year veteran was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“FF Wirtz remained steadfast at his post ensuring their safety with disregard for his own and is a hero for his actions and ultimate sacrifice for others,” North Haven fire officials said.