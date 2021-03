Dr. Miguel Cardona was sworn in as U.S. Secretary of Education on Tuesday evening.

Vice President Kamala Harris administered the oath to Dr. Cardona a day after his nomination was confirmed by the Senate.

Cardona, who is from Meriden, was Connecticut's education commissioner before President Joe Biden tapped him for the national post.

One of his first acts as education secretary will be to join First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at an elementary school in his hometown on Wednesday.