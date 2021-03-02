First Lady, Miguel Cardona to Visit Meriden School Wednesday

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be joined by newly-confirmed Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on her visit to Meriden on Wednesday.

The two will visit Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, according to a release from the Office of the First Lady.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Cardona as education secretary on Monday evening.

Cardona grew up in Meriden and after college, returned to the city to begin his career in education. He was a fourth-grade teacher before becoming the state's youngest-ever principal.

He later became Connecticut's education commissioner and was nominated by then-President-elect Joe Biden to be U.S. Secretary of Education.

Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati said he believes Jill Biden's visit will be the time a first lady has ever visited the city.

Dr. Biden and Dr. Cardona will also visit a school in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.