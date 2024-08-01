Career service in underserved Waterbury neighborhood gets financial boost

In Waterbury's River Baldwin neighborhood, the unemployment rate has been a little under 25-percent over the years.

That's a stark contrast compared to the unemployment rate of Waterbury as a whole, which the city says is under five percent.

But, there are organizations that are working to improve that unemployment rate, like Riba Aspira Career Academy.

"We don't close the door on anyone," said initiative director Tomas Olivo.

He says the program has received $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to maintain and build on their existing programming.

In a neighborhood where Olivo says 50-percent of people live below the poverty line -- Riba Aspira serves roughly 200 people a year.

Some workforce connections they've made so far include work at local hospitals and with childcare providers. Riba Aspira also offers English as Second Language courses.

"After they complete the ESL training, our goal is to connect them with other employment training after that," said Olivo. "Our population has a lot of desire to work -- they just need opportunities."

"The highest need is a language barrier," said Natalie Rosado, the director of operations at the Hispanic Coalition of Greater Waterbury.

She and colleague Suhail Scott are boots on the ground, helping people in the River Baldwin neighborhood obtain their Social Security numbers and birth certificates to apply to jobs.

They also connect people to Riba Aspira Career Academy, saying the more ESL classes with more staff -- the better.

"To ensure that the community is educated and are able to just go on go on and become successful, which is really important for everyone," said Scott.

Waterbury Mayor Paul Pernerewski says this extra boost of funding is critical to helping people get the resources they need to become and stay employed.

He adds -- this funding isn't the only thing the city is looking at to create improvements to the neighborhood.

Pernerewski says the city is working on getting funding to improve the housing stock and infrastructure in neighborhoods like River Baldwin.

"One of the issues like any older industrial city is a lot of that stuff has been left to languish," Pernerewski said of the area's infrastructure and housing. "What we really need is affordable housing. And we're working with folks to try to see if we can get that done."

