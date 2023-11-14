Carolina Hurricanes to wear Whalers' home white jerseys for first time ever

It's a sight that hasn't been seen in an NHL game in more than 20 years, and hasn't been seen in North Carolina ever.

This week, the Carolina Hurricanes announced this season's Hartford Whalers throwback night will take place on February 10, 2023.

The throwback night includes the franchise - which moved from Connecticut to Raleigh, North Carolina after the 1997 NHL season - paying tribute to their former location with retro jerseys, the playing of "Brass Bonanza," an appearances by Pucky the Whale.

For past Whalers tribute nights, the Hurricanes wore green or grey Hartford jerseys. This year, the team plans to wear the classic home whites for the first time ever.

Cool. Crisp. Classic. 🐳



One night only. February 10, 2024. pic.twitter.com/KX5EHyNULW — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 13, 2023

The Hurricanes caused a social media stir in 2021 when they used the Whalers' logo as their profile picture during their throwback game celebration.

This year marks the 26th season that the franchise has been located in North Carolina. The Whalers played for 25 total seasons in New England, including the team's time in the WHA and NHL.