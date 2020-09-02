CCSU Cancels In-Person Graduation Ceremonies, Moves to Virtual Ceremony

Central Connecticut State University has decided to cancel two upcoming in-person graduations due to ongoing concerns from the coronavirus pandemic.

The school had originally planned an in-person commencement ceremony for its May 2020 graduates in October. But with state guidelines still limiting large group gatherings, the university opted to cancel the October 11 event and schedule a virtual option on Sunday, October 17.

The school has also canceled the December 2020 ceremony. Students who were planning to walk in December will be able to walk in the spring ceremony on May 23, 2021.

"No matter what form the ceremonies take, Commencement will remain an important milestone in our students’ lives and the Commencement Planning Committee is working to create memorable experiences, whether we are online or on the ground," President Zulma R. Toro said in a letter to the school community.