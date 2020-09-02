CCSU

CCSU Cancels In-Person Graduation Ceremonies, Moves to Virtual Ceremony

Central Conneccticut State University logo
NBC Connecticut

Central Connecticut State University has decided to cancel two upcoming in-person graduations due to ongoing concerns from the coronavirus pandemic.

The school had originally planned an in-person commencement ceremony for its May 2020 graduates in October. But with state guidelines still limiting large group gatherings, the university opted to cancel the October 11 event and schedule a virtual option on Sunday, October 17.

The school has also canceled the December 2020 ceremony. Students who were planning to walk in December will be able to walk in the spring ceremony on May 23, 2021.

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 1 hour ago

Coronavirus Hospitalizations Increase, Positivity Rate Remains Below 1%

East Haven 2 hours ago

Medical Examiner Releases Cause of Death For East Haven Mom Found Behind Restaurant

"No matter what form the ceremonies take, Commencement will remain an important milestone in our students’ lives and the Commencement Planning Committee is working to create memorable experiences, whether we are online or on the ground," President Zulma R. Toro said in a letter to the school community.

This article tagged under:

CCSUcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus in connecticutCentral Connecticut State Universitycommencement
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us