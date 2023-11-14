CCSU conducts investigation after racial slurs, swastika found in dorm bathroom: officials

A reported hate crime at the Central Connecticut State University campus in New Britain is under investigation.

In a note to university students and staff, President Zulma Toro said a person allegedly vandalized a bathroom stall at the Seth North residence hall Monday night.

A student reported the vandalism to authorities. The university said racial slurs and a swastika, a symbol of antisemitism, were both written on the stall.

"These messages are offensive and impact all members of our community. The untold emotional damage to the groups who have been targeted should not be ignored," Toro said in a statement.

The president is asking the community to support friends and colleagues who are impacted by this crime.

The CCSU police department is investigating. Anyone found to be responsible could face disciplinary action, according to Toro.

"While the vandalism was eradicated immediately, our work here is not done. The university will continue to take appropriate actions to ensure that Central remains a safe environment in which all campus community members are welcomed to learn and work," Toro said.