Central Connecticut State University police make arrest in connection with death of student

Central Connecticut State University police have arrested a person in connection with the death of a student in February.

The student, 21-year-old Saradina Redman, was found unresponsive in her residence hall on campus on Feb. 26 and she later died at the hospital. Redman was a bio-molecular science major from Indonesia.

CCSU said Brandon Maynard, 22, of Danbury, has been charged with manslaughter in the second degree and sale of narcotics.

Danbury police took him into custody on Aug. 9, according to CCSU. He was transported to the Central Connecticut State University Police Department on an outstanding arrest warrant, held on a $150,000 bond.

He remains in custody and he is due in court on Aug. 24, according to online court records.

The university community is offering counseling to anyone who needs or wants professional guidance. The phone number to call is (860) 832-1926.