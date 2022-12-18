West Hartford

Chanukah Fire on Ice Event Returns to West Hartford

By Siobhan McGirl

NBC Universal, Inc.

Spreading light and goodness is the main focus in West Hartford on Sunday as the Chabad of Greater Hartford's annual Chanukah Fire on Ice event returns.

LaSalle Road will be taken over with people, a giant stage, music and a super-sized ice sculpture of a menorah.

The celebration is held annually on the first Sunday of Chanukah.

Organizers said in response to a recent uptick in anti-semitism, the event will evoke Jewish pride and promote a message of light. It's a message they hope everyone can take to heart.

It is also the Jewish year of gatherings so they are excited to be expanding in a new location.

It's been tremendous how many families and how many people from diverse backgrounds participate from year to year and beautiful to see," said Chabad of Greater Hartford Rabbi Shaya Gopin.

Going along with the theme of spreading light and goodness, there will also be a light up wall where people will be invited to write down a good deed and then put a light on a wall to symbolize that good deed.

Kids will also be able to participate in an art contest.

The celebration is free and open to everyone. It kicks off at 4 p.m.

LaSalle Road up to Farmington Road is expected to be closed for most of the day.

More details about the event can be found here.

