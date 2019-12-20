Cheshire Nursery Donates Christmas Trees to New Haven Families in Need

For some New Haven families, planning to put presents under the Christmas tree may be hard when the tree itself is just too expensive.

Christian Community Action loaded up a special delivery Friday morning: five Christmas trees for five families living in the group’s shelter.

“It’s winter, it’s Christmas, they’re homeless, but yet they can still have a sense of holidays and that is important,” said Shaunette James-Marquis of Christian Community Action.

She said the trees are an important part to helping the families get back on their feet.

“If we can just help to alleviate some of what they’re going through at the moment, and even if it’s with a fresh Christmas tree, then yes, that’s a blessing,” said James-Marquis.

The trees she called blessings are among 50 donated from Cheshire Nursery. The family has owned the business for nearly 50 years, and every year they look for a way to give back to the area that’s supported them.

Co-owner Rick Beebe says they’ve given to local churches, schools and sports teams over the years. This year it was to the City of New Haven.

“It becomes a farther reach for some people to be able to afford a Christmas tree for Christmas so, we thought this was a good way for us to step in and help out,” said Beebe.

At the Fair Haven substation in New Haven, two trees were claimed for families of children who’ve witnessed violence, delivered by Jennifer Pjatak.

“I think the children are going to be very excited. I think it’s great for the kids to be able to have trees for Christmas time,” said Pjatak. “It can be hard for families at this time that can’t afford to get trees, and for kids it’s the magic of Christmas, so I’m really happy to be able to help them out with that.”

For Kadaysha Bush, the Christmas magic is having presents under her first real Christmas tree.

“I think it’s really good for our community. Some people can’t afford a lot of stuff so it’s really nice of them and generous of them donating trees,” said Bush.