Hamden Police Sergeant Placed on Leave After Alleged Domestic Dispute

A Hamden police officer has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic dispute that happened late Saturday evening.

The Cheshire Police Department said Patrick McCue was arrested early Sunday morning and he faces disorderly conduct charges in connection with the incident.

In a warrant obtained by NBC Connecticut, police said they were called to McCue's home around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. Cheshire and Southington officers were called to the incident that happened in Cheshire.

A woman who told police she had been in a relationship with McCue claimed he hit her with an artificial Christmas tree at her during an argument, according to the warrant.

The two lived together with McCue's two sons, the warrant states. The woman claimed she was walking out of a room in the house when McCue hit her in the back with the tree.

The woman claimed "she felt her story wouldn't be taken seriously because of his employment as a law enforcement officer," according to the warrant.

Responding officers said the woman had a mark on her lower back surrounded by some redness. Based on evidence collected, police determined there was probable cause to arrest McCue. He appeared in court Monday.

Hamden Acting Chief of Police Tim Wydra said the police department is conducting an internal investigation into the matter.