Chester Man Dies After Getting Struck by Car in Waterford

A man from Chester has died after he was struck by a car in Waterford on Monday morning.

Dispatchers received a 911 call about a collision involving a pedestrian on Niantic River Road shortly before 9 a.m.

The pedestrian, later identified as 21-year-old Joshua Molyneux, of Chester, was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital to be treated for trauma from the collision, police said.

Molyneux was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to authorities.

The driver of the vehicle, identified by police as an 80-year-old Waterford man, was not injured, officials said. He was released from the scene.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Waterford Police Department at (860) 442-9451 or the Anonymous Tips Line at (860) 437-8080.

