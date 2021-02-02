Chuckles the Groundhog to Predict More Winter or Early Spring

It's Groundhog Day and Connecticut's state groundhog, Chuckles, is expected to make a prediction about if there will be an early spring or whether more winter is on the way.

Chuckles will make her prediction at the Lutz Children's Museum around 6:30 a.m.

Normally, crowds of dedicated fans gather at the museum to hear her prediction, but due to COVID-19, there will be no in-person attendance or guests, the museum said.

The museum will also be closed on Tuesday to allow time to cleanup after Monday's storm. Parts of the state are cleaning up after getting more than a foot of snow.

The presentation will be held live on the museum's Facebook page.