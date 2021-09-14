City Officials to Address Gun Violence in New Haven

Mayor Justin Elicker and Police Chief Renee Dominguez are addressing gun violence in New Haven on Tuesday amid a surge of violence in the city.

Elicker and Dominguez will be joined by Assistant Chief Karl Jacobson to give updates on shots fired, arrests, gun seizures and new initiatives that are aimed at combating violent crimes.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to Elicker, the city is implementing evidence-based interventions, which includes more police walking and bicycle beats, enhanced youth programming, more street outreach workers and wrap around services for people who are re-entering the community.

A new city department called the Office of Violence Prevention is also being created, Elicker added.

This comes as there is a surge in violence in New Haven. Earlier this month, there were three homicides in a week.

Three homicides in one week have sparked conversation among New Haven leaders, police department and the community.

So far, New Haven's police department has taken 141 guns off the streets and city leaders said they want to continue to have a community discussion to find more solutions.

Tuesday's briefing will mark the first of what will become a weekly installment for updates on gun violence.

The briefing is set to begin at 11 a.m.

You can watch the briefing live in this article when it begins.