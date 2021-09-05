1 Dead After Shooting in New Haven, Mayor Addresses Gun Violence

One person has died after a shooting in New Haven early Sunday morning, according to city officials and Mayor Justin Elicker is addressing the gun violence in the city.

City officials said police responded to reports of gunfire on Chamberlain Street between Fairmont Avenue and Kendall Street between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

One gunshot victim was pronounced dead at the scene, they added. The person's identity hasn't been released.

After the shooting, Elicker released a statement saying in part:

“Gun violence is ripping neighborhoods apart – not just here in New Haven, but throughout the country. I was at the scene this morning. Following shootings, I talk with neighbors and I see and hear the pain and anguish this brings to our community," Elicker said.

According to Elicker, the city is implementing evidence-based interventions, which includes more police walking and bicycle beats, enhanced youth programming, more street outreach workers and wrap around services for people who are re-entering the community.

A new city department called the Office of Violence Prevention is also being created, Elicker added.