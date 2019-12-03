Civil Trial Begins for Estranged Husband of Missing Mother Jennifer Dulos

What to Know Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five from New Canaan, has been missing since May 24.

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have been arrested in connection with Jennifer'disappearance.

Jennifer's mother has filed a civil lawsuit against Fotis Dulos that seeks to get back millions she said her late husband lent him.

The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five has gone on trial in a civil lawsuit filed by his wife's mother, who claims he owes her about $2.5 million in unpaid loans.

Dulos took the stand for several hours Tuesday answering questions from attorneys on both sides and details about his business dealings with his late father-in-law Hilliard Farber.

Jennifer Dulos’ mother, Gloria Farber claims that she and her late husband had loaned Fotis Dulos millions of dollars for his home mortgage and to fund his construction company, Fore Group. She is suing him in civil court to get the money back.

Fotis Dulos said the money was a gift and said his business relationship with Hilliard was positive. The two kept records of their business proceedings, which began in 2004.

"He and I had a very good relationship, he was like a second father to me. He was the one that prompted me to leave my work in New York City and start my own business," Fotis said.

Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five from New Canaan, disappeared on May 24 and there has been no sign of her since she dropped her children off at school in New Canaan that morning.

Dulos’ estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have been arrested in connection with the missing person case. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution .

Jennifer and Fotis' children have been living with Farber since Jennifer disappeared.

Police have set up a dedicated website, FindJenniferDulos.com, and an email address for tips as the search for Jennifer continues.

The second day of the trial resumes on Wednesday at 10 a.m.