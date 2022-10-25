Cleanup Underway After PFAS Seeps Into Hospital Rooms at Hartford Hospital

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is investigating after PFAS seeped into multiple hospital rooms due to a system malfunction.

DEEP officials said a helipad fire suppression system malfunction that happened on Hartford Hospital's helipad caused the issue.

The type of foam used to be allowed in routine firefighting situations, but it's since been banned. This is because PFAS is a group of chemicals that can be dangerous if it gets into rivers and groundwater.

Personnel and contractors are at the hospital cleaning up, as PFAS got into four rooms of the hospital.

The incident is under investigation.