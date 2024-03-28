Man wanted for club shooting that left 2 dead in Canada is arrested in Hartford

U.S. Marshals have arrested a man wanted in connection to the murder of two people at a Canadian club a few years ago.

Kensworth Alton Francis, 29, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder for a 2022 double homicide in the city of Vaughan, located in Ontario, Canada.

The York Regional Police Homicide Unit said they've been working the investigation since the incident, and Francis was taken into custody in Hartford on Tuesday.

On July 23, 2022, police responded to the ATL Lounge on Highway 7 West. Responding officers said they found three victims with gunshot wounds. Two of those people died of their injuries.

The people who died were identified as Tosin Amos-Arowoshegbe, 25, and Chibueze Momah, 22. The third victim, a 20-year-old woman, survived, police said.

According to an arrest warrant, one of the victims told police that they were splashed with water from behind at the club. They turned to confront the man they thought did it, and they allegedly punched and hit them with a tequila bottle.

The victim left the club after discovering he was bleeding, the warrant states. While outside, the victim reported that he saw the man who had just assaulted him walk toward a line of parked cars, where one person said, "He has a gun." That's when several gunshots rung out, according to the warrant.

Video surveillance corroborated the victim's story, according to police. The warrant states that Francis fired several gunshots through the club doors, killing two and injuring a third person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 866-876-5423 ext. 7865.