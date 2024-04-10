Coast Guard Academy disciplines 55 cadets for sharing homework answers

The Coast Guard Academy has disciplined 55 cadets after the cadets shared answers for two separate homework assignments, according to Coast Guard officials.

In a news release, officials said the cadets shared the answers via electronic means, but didn't specify exactly what that means.

Each cadet was investigated and reviewed during a series of disciplinary hearings held at the Coast Guard Academy in New London. Their level of involvement varied and each cadet was disciplined on a case-by-case basis, officials said.

“The U.S. Coast Guard Academy is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, honor, and accountability,” said Capt. Edward Hernaez, Commandant of Cadets. “Misconduct like this undermines trust and those found to have violated our principles were held accountable for their actions.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Disciplinary actions were handed out as follows:

One cadet was removed from their summer academic internship

Six cadets failed the course and 48 cadets received lowered grades

11 cadets were removed from their summer battalion command positions

55 cadets will undergo a 20-week honor remediation program

55 cadets were restricted to the Coast Guard Academy

The cadets will all have a chance to appeal the disciplinary actions, according to officials.