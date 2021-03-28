Southington

Coast Guard Assists Man Injured Aboard Southington-Based Fishing Vessel

U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard medically evaluated a crew member of a Southington-based fishing vessel after sustaining a hand injury, officials said.

The Coast Guard said they received a notification from the crew of the commercial fishing vessel Furious at approximately 3:30 a.m.

The fishing vessel was located approximately 60 miles south on Nantucket, Mass.

Officials said the Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched and safely transported the 41-year-old crew member at approximately 7 a.m.

The man was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for care, the Coast Guard said.

Officials did not provide more details on his condition.

