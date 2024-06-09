Community celebrates first Glastonbury Pride Festival

Hundreds of people came together to have fun and to celebrate at the first ever Glastonbury Pride Festival at Hubbard Green on Sunday.

“It's is all types of different people, too, you know. It's not just gay people here any more. There’s straight people. It's just like just everybody just being cool and happy and getting along, you know? It's cool,” said Kristyn Mastroianni of Coventry.

Festivalgoers enjoyed drag performances, activities and lots of booths.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Organizers say the family friendly fun was only part of the goal of the event.

Many brought their kids, including Mastroianni.

“We love taking her to the Pride events, you know, so that she can see other families that are like hers,” said Mastroianni.

It’s a celebration of the progress that’s been made in the LGBTQ community, acknowledging the work still to go and providing a meaningful time for so many.

“You see so many kids here, so many kids from our own community who maybe are coming to terms with their identity, trying to still figure out who they are. And events like this show them that they're not alone in the world. They have a network. They have a community that they can rely on. And it just shows them what life can be when you're just happy and proud of who of you are,” said Anthony DiLizia, Glastonbury Pride cofounder.