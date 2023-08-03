Cyberattack suspected in computer system outage for Eastern Connecticut Health Network, Waterbury HEALTH

Computer systems are down for the Eastern Connecticut Health Network and Waterbury HEALTH Thursday and ECHN said they believe there was a cyberattack.

ECHN is diverting patients from its hospital emergency rooms while Waterbury Hospital is using paper records during the outage.

A message on the ECHN website says all Prospect Medical Holdings facilities are experiencing IT complications, which are impacting some ECHN locations.

Prospect Medical Holdings is a Los Angeles company that owns and operate 16 hospitals and a network of more than 165 outpatient facilities and clinics in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Southern California.

ECHN and Waterbury HEALTH are both affiliated.

Waterbury Health impact

Waterbury Hospital posted on Facebook that the outage is affecting all Waterbury HEALTH inpatient and outpatient operations and they might reschedule some appointments.

Waterbury Hospital is following “downtime procedures,” and that includes using paper records until the issue is resolved. They said patient visitation is not affected.

Eastern Connecticut Health Network impact

ECHN’s ERs are on a two-hour diversion.

The issue is affecting the ERs at both Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.

Ambulance and EMS companies have been told to take patients to other hospitals, according to ECHN.

Patients with appointments are being contacted individually, they said.

These ECHN facilities are closed

The following ECHN facilities are closed until further notice because of the IT issues. They are: