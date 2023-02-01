Conn. Gas Tax Increasing by 5 Cents on Wednesday

Gas prices are on the rise, surging nearly a dollar a gallon in some places. On Wednesday, prices in Connecticut are going up a little more.

As soon as it felt like we were getting a little relief from the constant rising costs, gas prices are continuing to go up. Those prices have been steadily rising for five straight weeks.

According to AAA, the current average in the state is $3.36. That's more than a 20 cent increase from a month ago.

On Wednesday, the prices are set to go up five cents with the state's gas tax increasing.

This is the second increase after the gas tax was suspended last year. Now, it is increasing five cents every month. Come April, we will be back to where we were.

Aside from the gas tax, we've seen steady increases over the last month. A week ago, prices were about three cents less.

Winter traditionally sees lower gas prices because of less drivers on the roads, but an unusually mild winter season means the demand is high, which is putting a strain on supply.