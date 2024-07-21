Conn. leaders react to Biden withdrawing from presidential race

Connecticut political leaders are weighing in on Sunday after President Joe Biden announced his decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

The announcement, posted to X early Sunday afternoon, followed weeks of upheaval within the Democratic Party amid growing concerns about the 81-year-old’s ability to win reelection in November.

Biden, who previously maintained that he was “not going anywhere,” subsequently posted to X to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the Democratic ticket.

Messages of support have poured in from Democrats across the state in the hours since, with leaders from every level of government coming forward to tout his accomplishments as president and praise his decision to pass the torch.

At the national level, Sen. Chris Murphy — highlighting that Biden's decision to bow out of the race must have been an "agonizing" one to make — said the president's withdrawal was emblematic of his "selflessness" and "love of country."

"Joe Biden has always put his country first," Murphy said. "He knows the risk Donald Trump poses to our democracy, mandating that our number one priority must be defeating Trump this fall."

"Joe Biden has always put his country first," Murphy said. "He knows the risk Donald Trump poses to our democracy, mandating that our number one priority must be defeating Trump this fall."

Murphy subsequently came out to endorse Harris to replace Biden at the top of the ticket, saying she has "the perfect combination of experience, accomplishment, and deep love of country to lead our great nation."

Murphy subsequently came out to endorse Harris to replace Biden at the top of the ticket, saying she has "the perfect combination of experience, accomplishment, and deep love of country to lead our great nation."



Let's go. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 21, 2024

Sen. Richard Blumenthal released a statement lauding Biden's "unwavering, steadfast commitment to the future of our nation.”

"He put the country first, which is something Donald Trump has never done," Blumenthal later told NBC Connecticut.

Unlike Murphy, Blumenthal did not officially endorse Harris. However, he said he is backing for now.

"I feel very strongly she will provide the distinction and strength that our country needs," he said.

Both Murphy and Blumenthal previously came out in support of the president, even as pressure for Biden to suspend his reelection bid continued to mount in the wake of his shaky debate performance in June.

Their congressional counterparts in the House of Representatives expressed similar sentiments about Biden's decision to end his 2024 campaign.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, calling the Biden administration “the most successful Democratic administration since that of Franklin Delano Roosevelt,” commended the president for his selflessness.

“President Biden has made a courageous decision for the good of the country,” said DeLauro, the longtime congresswoman from Connecticut’s 3rd District.

Rep. Joe Courtney, the 2nd District's representative in the House, said Biden's decision was "motivated by his patriotism and deep love for America and its democracy."

Rep. Jahana Hayes, who represents the state's 5th District, added that "history will remember Joe Biden for his selfless patriotism and leadership."

Rep. Jahana Hayes, who represents the state's 5th District, added that "history will remember Joe Biden for his selfless patriotism and leadership."

At the state level, Gov. Ned Lamont called himself "one of the earliest supporters of Joe Biden almost four years ago" and testified to the "enormous" impact of the Biden administration's policies.

Lamont did not offer an endorsement of Harris, but said he believed "she will be the front runner when our convention meets next month."

A handful of other state leaders — including the Senate majority leader, Senate president, attorney general, comptroller and Democratic Party chairwoman — also released statements following Biden's announcement.

“President Biden's selfless decision to step aside and pass the torch to Vice President Harris is indicative of his commitment to public service and dedication to the best interests of the American people," said Senate President Martin Looney, Democrat of New Haven, and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, Democrat of Norwalk.

Speaking from across the aisle, Vincent Candelora, the top Republican in the state House, called Sunday "an unprecedented day in our country."

"President Biden has been forced from the 2024 presidential election by the same insiders and career politicos who propped him up and lied to the electorate about his fitness for office. In the process, millions of voters who relied on those falsehoods have been disenfranchised," said Candelora, who represents the towns of Northford, North Guilford, Durham and Wallingford.

This article will be updated as more statements are released.