Tobacco

Conn. receives mixed grades for tobacco use prevention and reduction

By Matt Austin

Pack of cigarettes
Adobe

The American Lung Association said Connecticut is not doing enough when it comes to efforts to prevent and reduce tobacco use.

In its annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, the state received Fs for Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs and Ending the Sale of All Flavored Tobacco Products.

“We think it's really important for setting a bar for states and the federal government across the country,” Thomas Carr from the American Lung Association said.

The state did score better when it comes to the Strength of Smokefree Workplace Laws, Level of State Tobacco Taxes and Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Yeah, kind of the middle of the pack, basically. They had some good grades, some bad grades,” Carr said.

Pressure is being put on lawmakers to act. And we’re told conversations are underway at the State Capitol to see what could be accomplished in the next legislative session.

“This is a very important report card. As a lung doctor this is an important issue for me,” Sen. Saud Anwar, D – South Windsor, said.

Local

Bristol 60 mins ago

Bristol neighborhood reacts to arrest of grandson accused of grandmother's murder

Southington 2 hours ago

Police look for man accused of exposing himself inside Walmart in Southington

Senator Anwar said efforts to end sales of flavored products have not been successful so far here.

But recently, the state did invest $12 million in prevention and cessation programs. That still falls far short of federal recommendations.

“Tobacco remains the leading cause of death for the citizens of the state of Connecticut. We have to do a lot more,” Anwar said.

We also reached out to Senate Republicans and the Public Health Department for comment, but have not yet heard back.

The report also criticized the White House for not yet finalizing rules to end menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars in December.

This article tagged under:

TobaccoState Capitol
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us