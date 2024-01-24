Conn. receives mixed grades for tobacco use prevention and reduction

The American Lung Association said Connecticut is not doing enough when it comes to efforts to prevent and reduce tobacco use.

In its annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, the state received Fs for Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs and Ending the Sale of All Flavored Tobacco Products.

“We think it's really important for setting a bar for states and the federal government across the country,” Thomas Carr from the American Lung Association said.

The state did score better when it comes to the Strength of Smokefree Workplace Laws, Level of State Tobacco Taxes and Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco.

“Yeah, kind of the middle of the pack, basically. They had some good grades, some bad grades,” Carr said.

Pressure is being put on lawmakers to act. And we’re told conversations are underway at the State Capitol to see what could be accomplished in the next legislative session.

“This is a very important report card. As a lung doctor this is an important issue for me,” Sen. Saud Anwar, D – South Windsor, said.

Senator Anwar said efforts to end sales of flavored products have not been successful so far here.

But recently, the state did invest $12 million in prevention and cessation programs. That still falls far short of federal recommendations.

“Tobacco remains the leading cause of death for the citizens of the state of Connecticut. We have to do a lot more,” Anwar said.

We also reached out to Senate Republicans and the Public Health Department for comment, but have not yet heard back.

The report also criticized the White House for not yet finalizing rules to end menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars in December.