Connecticut celebrates World Kindness Day

People in Connecticut celebrated World Kindness Day in a variety of ways on Wednesday.

At The Learning Experience in Cheshire, students are taught the concept of kindness every day.

The center’s philanthropy curriculum engages kids by using special characters such as Bubbles The Elephant, Grace The Greyhound, and Charity Chihuahua.

“That’s where they thrive, having something to look at and how Grace and Charity give back and they donate and their being kind,” said assistant director Chantel Maloney.

Through the center's collection of books and stuffed animals that resemble the characters, the children learn how to be kind, help, and encourage one another, according to Meghan Johnson, regional manager for The Learning Experience.

Joane Oquendo, the center's director, says the characters truly help the information resonate with the children.

“Somebody held the door open, they’ll say 'thank you for your kindness,' or if they see if a child is having a hard time and they’ll say 'do you need a kind friend, do you need a helping friend?,'” Oquendo said.

The West Hartford Public Libraries have officially kicked off this year's Kindness Project.

The Kindness Project was started by manager of children and teen services West Hartford Libraries Carol Waxman and librarian Bailey Berardino.

The two were inspired by the book Wonder by R.J Palacio to start the Kindness Project in 2017 and it has grown bigger ever since.

"We love the opportunity to give back in a less traditional way than library staff normally gives back,” Berardino said.

This year they are asking for donations ranging from bandages, tissues, hand sanitizer, body wash, deodorants, and shampoos, to name a few.

Waxman said hygiene products can be particularly expensive and are not always offered at food pantries.

She said it's truly amazing to continue to see the community's willingness to give as this year marks the 8th anniversary of the Kindness Project.

“Even though we offer it for one month from mid-November to mid-December, people call all the time during the year, 'Is The Kindness Project on? I have things I want to give'. We’ll take them anytime.” Waxman said.

The items will be donated to the West Hartford Food Pantry, Fern Street Universalist Church Backpack Program, and high school nurses offices in West Hartford.

Items may be dropped off through December 13 at Noah Webster Library (20 South Main St), Bishops Corner Library (15 Starkel Rd), and the Faxon Library (1073 New Britain Ave).

Here is the full list of items requested: