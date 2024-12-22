Connecticut farmers to benefit from federal disaster relief package

Funding to help farmers impacted by disaster is on the way for those who have been seeking help.

That's one aspect of what came out of a vote in Washington D.C. that in part prevented a government shutdown.

A 13 minute hailstorm in August destroyed William Dellacamera’s crops and cost him $400,000. He was only able to receive a little less than half of that from programs already in place.

"From that day on, basically everything I had grown for the season was destroyed,” said Dellacamera of Cecarelli’s Harrison Hill Farm.

He's become known locally for driving his tractor from Connecticut to Washington D.C., advocating for more state and federal funding for farmers like him.

In his travels, he landed meetings with the USDA and Connecticut’s delegation.

“I think they're taking it seriously, and they did. They took it seriously,” said Dellacamera.

President Biden signed a disaster relief bill into law, advocated for in part by Connecticut’s delegation.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro says Connecticut has lost 460 farms over the last five years, primarily related to weather events that put their livelihoods at stake.

"I am pleased that we have an agreement on $100 billion in disaster aid,” said DeLauro on the House Floor Friday, who advocated for the bill.

As part of that, Connecticut farmers like Dellacamera will be able to tap into $23 million of relief from crop losses, according to Representative John Larson.

"Now knowing this is going to make a difference is a big deal. And I hope it does, I hope it does make a difference,” said Dellacamera.

Also part of the bill, DeLauro advocated for a block grant of $220 million that's only for small and medium-sized farmers who have lost crops in 2023 and 2024.

All of New England would fit in the parameters for the grant, allowing farmers to get help without crop insurance or a national disaster declaration.

"We came to a conclusion that these were all of the pieces that were needed to move forward,” said DeLauro on the House Floor Friday, about the bill as a whole.

DeLauro’s team tells us that disaster relief funding will go from the USDA to the states to get payments out.

Dellacamera says he's grateful, and there's more work to be done. He hopes this block grant and general disaster relief funding will be able to live on.

“It takes the red tape out of it a little bit,” said Dellacamera of the block grant. "Hopefully it could be funded into the future, you know, as it might be needed more and more,” he said.

In the meantime, the state of Connecticut will be identifying which farmers experienced disasters in 2023 and 2024 to see who would benefit from block grant funding.