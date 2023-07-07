Connecticut folks visit the beach on Friday amid heat wave

A scorcher of a Friday meant plenty of beachgoers at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison.

“Enjoying the cool water and the breeze,” said Kat Dementrion, who made the trip down from Springfield, Mass.

Her friend, Renee – agreed, “Beating the summer heat is all about enjoying time with your friends, having some drinks on the beach and just enjoying the summer.”

Temperatures climbed into the 80s Friday with few clouds in sight, but beachgoers like George Hendrickson were happy to finally see some sun.

“We planned today to do it and we are happy we got some sunshine, it's been awesome,” Hendrickson said.

But with summer temperatures comes requests from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

“As you might imagine and as you’re seeing today and over the Fourth of July weekend, people want to be outside,” said Paul Copleman with DEEP.

They are asking anyone headed to the beach, or any state park this summer, to be safe, respectful and when temperatures soar, drink plenty of water.

They also request anything brought to a park, leave with you.

“Pack out what you pack in, leave no trace, that’s a good rule for any of our public areas, Copleman said.