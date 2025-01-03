Connecticut intelligence center monitors tips from app, potential threats

Following the recent events in New Orleans and Las Vegas, state officials say they are not aware of any current credible threat in Connecticut.

But they are constantly monitoring for any suspicious activity.

Following the deadly attack in New Orleans, we got an inside look at how the state works to help keep people safe.

Public safety deputy commissioner Brenda Bergeron gave us access to what’s known as the Connecticut Intelligence Center.

You can find information sharing here between different local, state, federal and private organizations for preventing and responding to possible threats.

“That is the real value of a hub because we can have something can come in on the desk or some other way through the suspicious activity reports or another way, it gets evaluated here,” Bergeron said.

Those suspicious activity reports might be coming from someone who downloads and uses the updated CT Safe Mobile app.

Recently there a surge in people alerting about drone activity.

“Sometimes it's in response to something that may have just occurred but other times, it's used exactly as designed. Somebody in their neighborhood noticed something out of the ordinary and wanted to report to us and give us a heads up that something didn't seem right,” Bill Turner, State Emergency Management director, said.

Authorities say things to watch out for include someone who has an unusual interest in getting key details about security measures or watching them closely.

Also, discreetly using a camera to record.

And finally, trying to access rooftops or other potentially sensitive areas.

“Maybe it's nothing at all, but maybe it's something very significant, and there are people now who are trained to put all the pieces together to see if these red flags are an indication that something is about to happen,” Mike Lawlor, University of New Haven criminal justice professor, said.

If there is an emergency, you should still call 911.