Connecticut officials planning to protect poll workers and voters

Voters in Connecticut and around the country have been casting their ballots.

Volunteers are working to keep polls open for those voters.

But those workers have also faced threats in some states, prompting officials here in Connecticut to plan for similar acts here.

“We've seen no credible threats in Connecticut, but we continue to work with our federal, local and state partners,” Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Deputy Commissioner Brenda Bergeron said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Justice Department earlier this week announced charges against four men, accusing them of threatening election workers. The charges were separate incidents, and then men live in Pennsylvania, Florida, Alabama and Colorado.

Bergeron said her office has been working since January with state police and local registrars of voters to plan for the possibility of threats.

West Hartford Registrar of Voters Elizabeth Rousseau (D) said she’s also in constant communication with her staff.

“It's something that we definitely talk about,” Rosseau said.

The legislature earlier this year increased protections for volunteers, including enhanced penalties for anyone convicted of harassing, threatening or assaulting a poll worker.

The legislature also approved a temporary exemption to shield workers’ information from disclosure around election time.

“The kind of threats and harassment we’ve seen around the country are just completely beyond the pale, completely unacceptable,” Rep. Matt Blumenthal, (D - Stamford), said.

Bergeron said local officials are trained on what to do if someone poses a disruption or danger in a polling place. She also said those people still have a right to vote.

“Voting is the primary thing that we do as United State citizens and that’s what we’re protecting,” she said.

Rousseau also said voters can approach the moderator at their polling place if they feel unsafe or uncomfortable

“It's the moderator’s call to make decisions on the day for their polling place,” she said.

Under Connecticut law, no one can campaign for a candidate or try to influence people’s votes within 75 feet of a polling place.

That includes wearing clothing that supports or opposes a candidate, although they can wear items that depict political expressions like Make America Great Again or Black Lives Matter.

Connecticut does not ban firearms in polling places. Lawmakers considered a bill last year but were concerned it would be unconstitutional.

Poll workers can enforce building rules for polling places, such as schools, that prohibit firearms year-round.