More than 200,000 voters have taken part in early voting

Connecticut voters are voting early in a Presidential election for the first time and more than 200,000 voters have taken part so far.

Early voting started on Monday and state officials said on Friday morning that 209,863 voters have cast ballots since the beginning of the week.

More than 56,000 of the nearly 210,000 voters cast ballots on the first day of early voting.

Here is the breakdown of early voting numbers so far:

Percentage of early voters by party:

Democrats: 44%

Republicans: 24%

Unaffiliated: 30%

Number of early voters:

Democrat: 93,285

Republican: 49,615

Unaffiliated: 63,943

Independent: 2751

Libertarian: 158

Working Families: 29

Early voting continues through Nov. 3.

You can vote each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The hours have been extended from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the Tuesday and Thursday before Election Day.

Each city and town has at least one early voting location. You can find the list below:

Ballots will be secured and unopened until Election Day, Nov. 5, when they will be opened and counted, the Secretary of the State said.

On Nov. 5, voters who did not take part in early voting or submit and absentee ballot will be able to vote at their assigned polling site.