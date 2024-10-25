Decision 2024

More than 200,000 voters have taken part in early voting

NBC Connecticut

Connecticut voters are voting early in a Presidential election for the first time and more than 200,000 voters have taken part so far.

Early voting started on Monday and state officials said on Friday morning that 209,863 voters have cast ballots since the beginning of the week.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

More than 56,000 of the nearly 210,000 voters cast ballots on the first day of early voting.

Here is the breakdown of early voting numbers so far:

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Percentage of early voters by party:

  • Democrats: 44%
  • Republicans: 24%
  • Unaffiliated: 30%

Number of early voters:

  • Democrat: 93,285
  • Republican: 49,615
  • Unaffiliated: 63,943
  • Independent: 2751
  • Libertarian: 158
  • Working Families: 29

Early voting continues through Nov. 3.

Decision 2024

Decision 2024

Republicans want Trump to privatize Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac. Some warn it will make mortgage rates pricier

Donald Trump

Stacey Williams goes public with her allegations against Donald Trump

You can vote each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The hours have been extended from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the Tuesday and Thursday before Election Day.

Each city and town has at least one early voting location. You can find the list below:  

Ballots will be secured and unopened until Election Day, Nov. 5, when they will be opened and counted, the Secretary of the State said.

On Nov. 5, voters who did not take part in early voting or submit and absentee ballot will be able to vote at their assigned polling site.  

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us