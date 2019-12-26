Milford

Connecticut Post Mall Closed After Multiple Fights: Police

By Thea DiGiammerino

Breaking News NBC Connecticut graphic
NBC Connecticut

The Connecticut Post Mall was closed early Thursday after multiple fights broke out, according to police.

Police said multiple teens were involved in fights in the mall Thursday. No other details were immediately available.

One year ago to the day the same mall was closed early when roughly 200 people were involved in a fight there. At that time, several mall security suffered minor injuries and one juvenile was arrested.

Local

A similar situation happened in Manchester in 2018, when four people were arrested after multiple fights broke out at The Shoppes at Buckland Hills.

This year, two malls in Connecticut instituted mandatory curfews for visitors under 18.

This article tagged under:

MilfordConnecticut Post Mallmall brawls
