Connecticut Residents React to Historic Inauguration

As one president departed DC and another takes office, residents in the state are sharing their thoughts about Wednesday’s inauguration and what they want to see happen in the next four years.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office Wednesday morning and folks like Shanna Miller took a moment to give share their feelings on what has shaped out to be an historic moment.

"I’m thrilled that in the beginning of my daughter's life there’s a female vice president and somebody that represents American culture," said Miller.

Hartford resident Ricardo King said he’s thrilled that Biden has taken office.

"I think Biden is going to give new flavor to the White House," said King. He wants to see some specific changes put into place.

"I want an increase in the benefits towards the mentally ill and more services towards the mentally ill in general," King explained.

But for some, the feeling of excitement isn't mutual.

"My family personally they are Trump supporters and it is what it is," said Nathan Navasatis. The Hartford resident told NBC Connectiut that he thinks it’s unfortunate Trump won’t be in office for another term but that he wishes President Biden all the best.

"Personally like I said I didn’t vote for Biden but hopefully things work out better than they have been. I know with the COVID it’s been super difficult for everyone...I’m hoping that Biden gets everyone the vaccine as fast as possible," said Navasatis.