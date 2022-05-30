Connecticut Shoreline Draws Crowds on Memorial Day

The Connecticut shoreline was a popular place to be on Memorial Day, whether it was at the beach or grabbing food from a food truck.

Silver Sands had reached capacity and closed at 1:30 p.m., which was something that happened at several beaches and parks across the state.

Josiah Edwards, of Bridgeport, was in West Haven, enjoying a beautiful day at the shore.

“Super good, sunny,” he said.

In Milford, several people enjoyed a food truck and arts festival.

“It’s really good,” Link Norris, of Meriden, said.

Stephanie Aris, of Helping Hands for Tranquility, showed off her handmade candles and soaps at the festival.

Aris, an ICU nurse, said her unit was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. She needed an outlet and her products were a way to support her own mental health.

“I started pouring candles, candles brought tranquility to me,” she said.

She hopes to pass that same peace to others.

Tyron Jones, of Bridgeport, planned to enjoy the food trucks and try a little bit of everything.

"It’s pretty much eat, eat, have fun," he said. "Try a little bit of everything, split things."