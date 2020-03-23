Connecticut State Colleges Plan to Offer Dorm Buildings for COVID-19 Patients

The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities are working with the state to create emergency shelters to house coronavirus patients.

A CSCU spokesperson confirmed Monday that they have working with the state Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and other partners to find ways to help combat the pandemic.

Though specific details were not immediately provided, officials say they plan to make some residential buildings available to house patients as needed.

In a tweet over the weekend, the Southern Connecticut State University Office of Residence Life urged any students who still have belongings in residence halls to come get them, saying that the school has received a formal request to serve as a shelter.

@SCSU ATTENTION RESIDENTS WHO HAVE NOT MOVED OUT YET pic.twitter.com/admj6BbQVI — SCSU Residence Life (@SCSUResLife) March 22, 2020

Leaders have been looking at ways to safely isolate those who test positive for COVID-19 who may not have a place to stay to recover, such as the homeless. There has also been concern that Connecticut may need more hospital beds to care for the sick as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

So far, at least 327 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Connecticut. Eight patients have died.