Connecticut Veterans Receive First Round of COVID-19 Vaccines

VA Connecticut Healthcare System says as part of their vaccination plan, patients will be contacted and scheduled for an appointment.

By Michael Fuller

NBC Universal, Inc.

The West Haven VA Medical Center is rolling out the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations to Connecticut veterans.

Army veteran John Tracanna says he feels honored to be a part of the group.

"I feel like by getting this shot I can see a glimpse of daylight at the end of the tunnel."

VA Connecticut Healthcare System says as part of their vaccination plan, patients will be contacted and scheduled for an appointment when the vaccine is available.

"Being 91 years old I can’t do much anyhow," Tracanna said. "It’s hard you feel confined of course you can’t do anything can’t go anywhere."

VA officials say that Tuesday over 20 veterans over the age of 90 will receive the vaccination and that number is just the beginning.

"In our first highest priority risk group there are about 2,000 - 2,500 veterans," said Dr. Chris Ruser, chief of primary care at West Haven VA Medical Center. "Our plan is to start to reach out to  all those veterans in the coming weeks to get them scheduled."

The doctor said the team hopes to complete the first round of veterans in a month's time. 

