Connecticut Wilderness School instructors honored for actions during bobcat attack

After surviving a rabid bobcat attack, three instructors from Connecticut's Wilderness School were honored Friday for their courage and heroic actions that kept a group of students safe.

The attack happened in the end of June on Selden Island in Selden Neck State Park in Lyme during a Wilderness School outing.

The Wilderness School, under the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, is a prevention, intervention and transition program. Instructors Eric Carlson, Allaith Ghaibah and Ellen Stumph were leading a group of students on a camping trip.

"We had a good night. We had smores and went to bed, packed everything up," Stumph said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

While everyone was sleeping, a rabid bobcat entered their campsite and attacked.

The bobcat scratched the hammock that Carlson was sleeping on, causing him to fall off. It then bit Carlson through his sleeping bag, but eventually went away. He woke up his fellow instructors for help.

“Just total bewilderment. I had no idea if this was even real," Carlson said.

While the three instructors were discussing their next steps, the bobcat returned and attacked again. The three suffered bites and scratches, but fought back and killed the bobcat.

"You're not really thinking. Instinct just kicks in," Ghaibah said.

Stumph's injuries from the attack required surgery.

The instructors said that recovery, physical and emotional, has been a process. They all said that, in the end, they are grateful that the students were not injured.

"It could have been a lot worse," Ghaibah said.

Months after the attack, the instructors were honored Friday during a 50th anniversary celebration of the Wilderness School.

“We wanted to make sure that they knew how appreciative we were of their actions as we celebrate 50 years of the Wilderness School," DCF Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes said.

The instructors said they love the Wilderness School and are eager to return next season. They stressed that bobcat attacks are rare.

“It is still OK and it is safe to go outside and you can be totally safe recreating around here," Stumph said.