Construction Worker Left Injured, Covered in Concrete After Falling Through Floor in West Hartford

A construction worker was left injured after falling through two floors and being covered in wet concrete at a construction site in West Hartford.

West Hartford police said they received a report of an injured construction worker at 1031 New Britain Ave. at approximately 11:15 a.m.

Crews responding to the scene found a construction worker had fallen through a floor he was pouring concrete onto, landing on the floor below which also caused that floor to partially fail. The wet concrete on both floors also fell through and onto the worker, officials said.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident. He was removed from the hazard area by firefighters and carried down to the ambulance.

The man was washed down to remove the wet concrete from his body before being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police.

No one else was injured. Police and the building department are investigating the incident.