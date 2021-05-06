West Hartford

Construction Worker Left Injured, Covered in Concrete After Falling Through Floor in West Hartford

NBC Connecticut

A construction worker was left injured after falling through two floors and being covered in wet concrete at a construction site in West Hartford.

West Hartford police said they received a report of an injured construction worker at 1031 New Britain Ave. at approximately 11:15 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Crews responding to the scene found a construction worker had fallen through a floor he was pouring concrete onto, landing on the floor below which also caused that floor to partially fail. The wet concrete on both floors also fell through and onto the worker, officials said.

Local

coronavirus vaccine 24 mins ago

Are Pregnant Doctors, Nurses Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine?

Preston 35 mins ago

You Can Pick Your Own Tulips at This Preston Farm

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident. He was removed from the hazard area by firefighters and carried down to the ambulance.

The man was washed down to remove the wet concrete from his body before being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police.

No one else was injured. Police and the building department are investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

West Hartfordwest hartford policeconstruction workeraccidentconstruction site
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us