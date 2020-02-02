Coronavirus Spread Prompts Precautions in Connecticut

Special screening for patients who have a fever or certain symptoms is just one step PM Pediatrics Urgent Care in West Hartford is taking in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’ve occasionally have gotten a few people that feel like they’ve had exposure to somebody who is from China or Wuhan city. But not anything crazy,” said Dr. Kari Edelson, the medical director of PM Pediatrics.

A posted sign alerts patients with a cough or fever to let staff know if they have traveled to China in the last two weeks or have been in contact with someone who has the potentially deadly virus.

Extra steps are taken if doctors are concerned about someone.

“We’re calling the CDC, running the case by them and asking for their recommendations on whether the patient should be tested. We’re keeping all patients with a mask in a room until we get the recommendations from the CDC,” said Dr. Edelson.

This follows nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States.

That includes one college student in Boston who is now quarantined after visiting Wuhan.

“There is no threat at all right now in the city. It’s still about getting information out to people and letting them know what the virus is all about. It’s still an unknown for a lot of people,” said Mayor Marty Walsh, D – Boston.

Back at PM Pediatrics, a lot of their focus is on the flu.

So far this season in Connecticut, it’s led to the death of 23 people and hospitalization of 252.

“We’re mostly telling people the flu is much more of a concern in this country,” said Edelson.

Recently Governor Ned Lamont announced there were no confirmed coronavirus cases in the state and two possible cases both tested negative.

He urges people not to panic but to keep an eye out for symptoms which are similar to the flu.