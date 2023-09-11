Coventry school bus drivers reject “final offer,” strike continues

On Monday, a school bus driver strike will enter a second week in Coventry after workers have rejected what’s being called a final offer from the bus company.

Their strike started last Tuesday.

On Sunday, Anthony Lepore of Teamsters Local 671 says a vote was held after negotiations over the weekend and the bus company presented a final offer.

Lepore says workers “…have unanimously rejected the company’s final offer. The company has failed to address and to maintain area wide standards that have been deployed throughout the industry.”

Among drivers’ demands of the bus company, M&J: higher wages and better benefits including for retirement and health insurance.

Parents have been supportive, even if it’s left them scrambling to figure out transportation.

In a statement on the district website Friday, Superintendent David Petrone says they have no official role in the negotiations though have encouraged the drivers and the company to continue talks.

The superintendent says other bus companies have been contacted to provide services but either aren’t interested or believe switching would take a long time.

Still Petrone writes, “the district is actively exploring other possibilities to provide transportation for our students.”

We’ve reached out to both the bus company and district for comment on the latest union vote but have not yet heard back.