Conn. COVID-19 Positivity Rate Climbs to 1.75%; Hospitalizations Jump

Connecticut's current COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped Tuesday as the positive test rate climbed to 1.75%, according to the latest data from the state Department of Public Health.

Hospitalizations increased by 17, making a total of 92, the highest the state has seen since early July. Two more deaths were reported, marking a death toll of 4,505.

There were 10,380 new tests reported, 182 of which came back positive. In total, there have been 57,329 COVID-19 cases in Connecticut since March.

The positive test rate has been trending upward for several weeks, concerning officials. This comes as state officials were planning to move forward with Phase 3 of the reopening, which would allow increased indoor capacity in some businesses, including restaurants.

Travel restrictions remain in effect for Connecticut, with 34 hotspots identified. Anyone traveling to or returning to Connecticut from the locations on the list must quarantine or present a negative test for the virus.



Public health officials in southeastern Connecticut have been watching an uptick of cases in their region. They are specifically concerned about how those numbers could be affected by fully reopening schools.

On Tuesday the governor announced that the state expects to receive 1 million new COVID-19 rapid tests, and that they will be used to keep schools open. Schools across the state have been grappling with how to handle cases of COVID-19 in their communities.