Cracks found at Greenwich middle school after NJ earthquake

Students in a Greenwich middle school had to be relocated after cracks developed following a magnitude 4.8 earthquake in New Jersey.

Central Middle School was evacuated after the earthquake, which happened around 10:23 a.m. on Friday.

School officials said the school was evacuated out of an abundance of caution. The Greenwich Fire Marshal has ordered the closure of the middle school until further notice, and said there appears to be new cracks in new locations.

Engineers will be at the school over the weekend for further inspection, according to Superintendent Toni Jones.

Students at Central Middle School were moved to Greenwich High School and classes continued as normal on Friday. Parents were encouraged to pick up their kids before 2 p.m.

The middle school was closed two years ago for serious structural concerns, but was later deemed safe for occupancy. The district is in the process of gathering funds to build a new building.

Anyone with concerns is asked to call the Greenwich Police Department’s non-emergency number at 203-622-8000 and hit the option for dispatch.

