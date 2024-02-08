Crash closes I-84 West in Manchester

Interstate 84 West is closed in Manchester because of a crash.
The highway is closed between exits 59 and 58.
State police said the crash happened at 6:53 a.m. and one person has been taken to the hospital and the injuries are possibly serious.
No additional information was immediately available.
