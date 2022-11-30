Crash Closes Route 15 South in Wethersfield

A crash has closed part of Route 15 south in Wethersfield on Wednesday morning.
State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 15 south is closed by Pawtucket Avenue due to a crash involving two vehicles and a downed utility pole.
There is no estimate for when the area will reopen.
