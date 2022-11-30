Wethersfield

Crash Closes Route 15 South in Wethersfield

By NBC Connecticut Staff

Police lights
Shutterstock

A crash has closed part of Route 15 south in Wethersfield on Wednesday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 15 south is closed by Pawtucket Avenue due to a crash involving two vehicles and a downed utility pole.

There is no estimate for when the area will reopen.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Wethersfieldroute 15
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us