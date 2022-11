Route 8 South is closed in Beacon Falls after a crash.

State police said a dump truck and tanker truck were involved in the crash and Route 8 is closed by exit 24.

#CTTraffic RT 8 Southbound in the area of Exit 24, in Beacon Falls, is shut down for a collision involving a dump truck and a tanker truck. Please seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 10, 2022

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route and expect delays in the area.