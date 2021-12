A crash with serious injuries has closed Route 6 in Andover on Wednesday.

State police said Route 6, also known as Willimantic Road, is closed near Route 87 (Jonathan Trumbull Highway) and Lake Road due to the crash.

It's unclear how many vehicles are involved in the crash.

According to police, serious injuries are reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

There's no word on when the area will reopen. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.